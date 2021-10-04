Report: AS Monaco's Name Asking Price for Chelsea, Liverpool & Juventus Target Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea have been told how much they will have to pay if they want to sign AS Monaco midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni.

The 21-year-old is attracting interest from across Europe with the Frenchman one of the hottest midfield prospects.

Juventus and Liverpool join Chelsea in expressing their interest in Tchouameni, with the Blues opting to not make a move in the summer because they believed another season in Ligue 1 would be more beneficial for his development.

Chelsea face competition for the Frenchman should they wish to sign him. Juventus are trying to get a head start in the race as they anticipate competition from both Liverpool and Thomas Tuchel's men.

But Tuttosport out of Italy have revealed Monaco's valuation of what they would expect to receive for the 21-year-old. The Ligue 1 side value Tchouameni at around €35-40 million.

Tchouameni's rise has seen him called up to Didier Deschamps' France squad for the upcoming Nations League finals.

Chelsea have an array of midfield options currently. N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and Saul Niguez are all amongst the Blues ranks, while they still have Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher to return from loan spells.

It's unlikely Chelsea will splash out the cash in January for a midfielder in January due to Saul's loan deal being until the end of the season. But they could revisit the situation in the summer if they feel they need reinforcements in the middle of the park.

