Report: Chelsea Likely to Make a New Attempt to Sign Jules Kounde in the Summer

Chelsea are likely to make a new attempt to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde in the summer, according to reports, having been linked with the Frenchman all season.

The 23-year-old was close to making a move to Stamford Bridge last season, but in the end a move failed to go through.

Sevilla reportedly were asking more than the Blues were prepared to offer, with speculation that he was valued at around £80 million.

As per the Telegraph, Chelsea are still keen on the young Frenchman and like to make a new attempt to sign him from Sevilla in the summer.

The Blues have faced quite the defensive headache so far this season, with a number of their star centre-backs running out of contract in the summer of 2022.

Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah both signed contract extensions early on in the season, providing Blues fans with some hope.

Meanwhile, Cesar Azpilicueta's future is still uncertain, despite a clause in his contract being triggered last month that would potentially see him stay another year.

Andreas Christensen has reportedly agreed a move to FC Barcelona from next season onwards, and it was recently reported, by Fabrizio Romano that Antonio Rudiger would be leaving the club at the end of the season, with Real Madrid the most likely destination.

Kounde has made a total of 39 appearances so far this season as his side look to finish the season in third place in La Liga.

The 23-year-old is likely to leave at the end of the season, with Chelsea one of the favourites to sign him.

