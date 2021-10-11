Report: Chelsea 'Likely' to Target Declan Rice Next Summer Amid Manchester United Interest

Chelsea will 'likely' look to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United next summer, according to reports in England.

The 22-year-old has made a fine start to the season with the Hammers and could be subject to much transfer interest next summer.

Reported by football.london, Rice is 'likely to be targeted' by Chelsea next summer.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The news comes after recent reports have identified Rice as a 'transfer priority' for Manchester United next summer.

It was previously reported that Chelsea were monitoring Rice's situation at the east London club, as his deal expires in 2024.

Despite Manchester United's interest in Rice, it was reported that Manchester City and Chelsea had also registered their interest, with the latter believed to have made Rice a 'top priority' for next summer - a boost for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Rice was offered fresh terms by the Irons on two separate occasions this year amid interest from across the Premier League, but rejected both of them.

West Ham had a valuation of around £100 million for Rice which is thought to be the reason why Chelsea were put off during the summer transfer window, instead opting to sign Saul Niguez on loan with an option to buy from Atletico Madrid.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube