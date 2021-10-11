    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea 'Likely' to Target Declan Rice Next Summer Amid Manchester United Interest

    A long-term target.
    Author:

    Chelsea will 'likely' look to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United next summer, according to reports in England.

    The 22-year-old has made a fine start to the season with the Hammers and could be subject to much transfer interest next summer.

    Reported by football.london, Rice is 'likely to be targeted' by Chelsea next summer.

    sipa_35341700

    The news comes after recent reports have identified Rice as a 'transfer priority' for Manchester United next summer.

    It was previously reported that Chelsea were monitoring Rice's situation at the east London club, as his deal expires in 2024.

    Despite Manchester United's interest in Rice, it was reported that Manchester City and Chelsea had also registered their interest, with the latter believed to have made Rice a 'top priority' for next summer - a boost for Thomas Tuchel's side.

    sipa_35316585

    Rice was offered fresh terms by the Irons on two separate occasions this year amid interest from across the Premier League, but rejected both of them. 

    West Ham had a valuation of around £100 million for Rice which is thought to be the reason why Chelsea were put off during the summer transfer window, instead opting to sign Saul Niguez on loan with an option to buy from Atletico Madrid.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35464408
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea 'Likely' to Target Declan Rice Next Summer Amid Manchester United Interest

    1 minute ago
    Hazard
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Enter 'Informal' Talks With Real Madrid Over Eden Hazard

    21 minutes ago
    sipa_35377818
    Transfer News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger Could Earn 'Succulent Bonus' if He Rejects Chelsea to Join Real Madrid

    41 minutes ago
    pjimage (32)
    News

    Report: Reece James & Christian Pulisic 'Doubtful' for Chelsea's Clash With Brentford

    1 hour ago
    1006964206
    News

    'It's Hard' - Andreas Christensen Makes Honest Admission to Academy Players Regarding Breaking Through to Chelsea's Firt Team

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35323884
    News

    'I Tried to Take Everything in' - Andreas Christensen Provides Insight Into His Chelsea First Team Breakthrough

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35322693
    News

    Marcos Alonso Makes Honest Admission Regarding Past Spain Omissions Despite Chelsea Form

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35492015
    News

    'It's Amazing' - Ben Chilwell Expresses Delight With Goal Upon England Return

    2 hours ago