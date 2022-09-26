Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Likely To Target New Wingers In January Transfer Window

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea may need a new striker long-term, but January could be about wingers.

Chelsea are likely to target new wingers this summer rather than looking to solidify the striker position long-term. That task may lie on the summer transfer window, with more time to plan and clubs likely to be more willing to allow huge target to leave with more time to sign replacements.

Pierre Emerick-Aubamenyang was signed this summer, and the Gambian along with Armando Broja and Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling's abilities to play through the middle is likely enough for Chelsea for the season.

The Blue's may target a striker, and there have been some names linked with Graham Potter's men already.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea are confident in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are more likely to target a winger this summer than a striker. The club are confident with their choices in Armando Broja and Aubameyang, and Romano believes a winger could be the more likely signing.

Of course, nothing is set in stone, and things may change if the club appoint a new director of football before the January window, which is very likely considering they have a month or more to decide during the World Cup.

Rafael Leao

Chelsea have their eyes on Rafael Leao,

Christoph Freund was due to be their choice, but the deal to take the RB Salzburg director fell apart in the final stages. 

Chelsea have their eye on wingers, with Rafael Leao being a player of interest. Stories coming out of Milan today suggest the player is set to sign a new deal, which would be a massive blow to Chelsea.

