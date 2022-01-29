Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea-Linked Ousmane Dembele 'Focusing' on Interest From Two Premier League Clubs

Chelsea target Ousmane Dembele is focusing on interest from two Premier League clubs as he could leave Barcelona in January, according to reports.

The French international is set to leave the Spanish club, with his contract expiring in the summer.

As per Mail Sport, Dembele is hoping to secure a move to the Premier League and is focusing on interest from two clubs in particular.

imago1009231408h

Whilst the clubs have not been named, it is thought that Chelsea could be one due to rumours linking the 24-year-old with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Last month it was reported that Dembele's agent was in contact with Chelsea regarding a potential transfer.

Read More

And now, Chelsea have been handed a boost if they are to move for the French international as Barcelona have reportedly told him to leave the club in January.

The Mail states that he has been offered to a number of English teams but it is understood his representatives are focusing on interest from two clubs in particular.

imago1009030342h

Adama Traore joined Barcelona this week, meaning that Dembele's departure could be on the cards before the 31st January and Monday's deadline.

Thomas Tuchel has recently stated that he was 'very fortunate' to have trained Dembele in the past and it looks like the pair could reunite at Chelsea as the German is a long term admirer of his former player.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Blues are one of the two clubs that are being focused on this season.

