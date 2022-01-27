Report: Chelsea Linked Ousmane Dembele Open to Move in January

Ousmane Dembele, who has been linked with a transfer to Chelsea, is said to be open to a move this month, according to reports.

The Blues have been speculated to be interested in signing the 24-year-old from Barcelona, with his current deal at the club set to expire at the end of the season.

He has already played under the management of Thomas Tuchel, back when the duo were at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

According to Santi Ovalle and Sique Rodriguez Gairi, via Reshad Rahman, Dembele is believed to be more open to a move away from the Nou Camp now, rather than waiting for a transfer in January.

Chelsea have been monitoring the winger's situation since the transfer window opened at the beginning of the month, and have been linked with both a permanent transfer and loan move for the Frenchman.

Some reports have said that a deal between the player and the west London side could have been agreed as he will not be extending his stay at Barcelona.

However, other sources have said that a move to the English capital could be unlikely as clubs enter the final week of the transfer window.

Dembele joined the Catalan side from Dortmund in 2017 and has since made 129 appearances, scoring 31 goals and assisting a further 24 in all competitions.

In the current campaign though, he has only featured 11 times with just one goal and two assists to his name.

The final few days will be key in determining if he joins the European Champions this season.

