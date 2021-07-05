Report: Chelsea are Looking to Sign Werder Bremen Goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Linked With Bundesliga Goalkeeper

Could this signal the end for Kepa Arrizabalaga?
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are interested in signing Czech Republic and Werder Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka, according to reports.

The shot-stopped was relegated to the Bundesliga 2 with the German club last season, so could be available this summer.

As per Deich Stube, Chelsea are looking to bring Pavlenka in to act as back-up to Edouard Mendy.

Pavlenka suffered relegation with Werder Bremen this season

This could signal the end of Kepa's Chelsea career, with Lazio reportedly interested in the Spaniard.

Werder Bremen were relegated at the end of last season, ending a four decade stay in Germany's top flight.

Despite reports stating that the Czech international would be happy to stay with his current club, he only has a year left on his contract and therefore could be available for cheap this summer.

Chelsea's third choice goalkeeper for the last season has been Willy Caballero but the Argentine is set to retire following his release from the Blues

The Czech international withdrew from the Euro 2020 squad due to injury

.Chelsea Technical Advisor and goalkeeping legend Petr Cech is said to be leading the campaign to bring Pavlenka to Stamford Bridge, much like he led the chase for Mendy last summer. 

Mendy is set to feature for Senegal in the African Cup of Nations next January, therefore Chelsea will require somebody to fill in whilst the European Champion is away and Pavlenka could be the man.

Mendy will be leaving the Blues to play in the African Cup of Nations in January

It is believed that 29-year-old Pavlenka would be reluctant to accept a back-up role, but could be convinced to sign for the European Champions as Cech is his idol - sharing the same nationality and position.

However, Bild have reported that Burnley are also targetting the goalkeeper who could be available for as little as €3 million as he looks destined for a Premier League move this window.

