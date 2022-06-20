Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Linked With Bundesliga Side Stuttgart Striker Sasa Kalajdzic As Romelu Lukaku Set To Return To Inter Milan

The 6'5" Austria International could be headed to the Premier League if reports are to be believed.

According to TransferMarkt's Manuel Veth, Chelsea are amongst a list of Premier League teams interested in the talent, alongside Tottenham, Leicester City and Manchester United.

The striker has made 57 appearances for Stuttgart, scoring on 24 occasions and assisting nine times. The Austrian came to the club in 2019 as a midfielder, and suffered a cruciate ligament injury early into his time at the German side.

The 24-year-old has been compare to former Liverpool and Tottenham player Peter Crouch due to his slim build and 2-metre towering stature.

Read More

Read More

The link comes after recent reports stating that Chelsea player Romelu Lukaku, who cost the team £97.5million back in 2021, is set to return to Serie A side Inter Milan.

Romelu Lukaku

The Belgium International was thought to have caused a rift at the London club after taking an interview with Sky Italia sharing his intent to re-join the Italian outfit.

This led to the centre-forward being left out of the squad in the next game against title challengers Liverpool.

The exit leaves a gap for a target man with Chelsea reportedly looking for a player to fill the role, the Bundesliga player could be set to play at Stamford Bridge next season.

imago1012645607h
