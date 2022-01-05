Report: Chelsea Linked With Potential Transfer for Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea are linked with a potential move for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports.

The Blues are believed to be keen on bringing in another striker to the club amid the uncertainty over the future of Romelu Lukaku in west London.

A move for the Serbian man in January looks unlikely, with the striker being one of the most in-form players in Europe.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to TUTTOmercato, Vlahovic will not renew his contract at Fiorentina and will be looking to leave the club at the end of the season.

Chelsea are one of two clubs in the Premier League he will move to, with Manchester City being the other mentioned name.

It is believed the 21-year-old wants to move to a team who will win titles and allow him to become one of the best players in the world.

A reported total of €70 million is said to be the fee required to purchase Vlahovic should the Blues wish to bring him to west London.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The striker has been at Fiorentina since 2018, making 106 appearances for the first team squad.

He scored 21 goals in 40 games last season, with the Serbian netting 18 times so far this campaign in just the 21 games, so he is set to exceed the former tally at some point in the near future.

Arsenal have been another club heavily linked with Vlahovic but he sees them as an 'intermediate career step'.

Barcelona and Juventus are also understood to be teams interested in him.

