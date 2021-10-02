October 2, 2021
Report: Chelsea & Liverpool Have €100M Federico Chiesa Offer Rejected

A huge fee turned down.
Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool both had bids rejected from Juventus for Federico Chiesa, whilst other clubs have also been refused, according to reports.

The Italian was heavily linked with a move to the Blues after an impressive Euro 2020 display.

As per Corriere dello Sport via juverfcdotcom, the English sides had offers rejected.

The Blues attempted to secure his services ahead of the current season but were told that a €100 million fee would not be enough to bring him to West London.

The Italian has also attracted interest from fellow Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, who could also try and make a move for the Italian in the future.

Chiesa scored against Chelsea in midweek, Juventus' only goal as they won 1-0 and praised the Blues after the match.

He said: "It was a tough game, Chelsea were very good in possession,"

Chiesa's finish was only his second of the season but his 26 goal contributions in the previous campaign, as well as an impressive Euro 2020, saw him linked with a move to the Blues during the transfer window.

He added: "We showed the Juve spirit, we started with a module then we tried to change to look for depth and attack the spaces and we succeeded."

