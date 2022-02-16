Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea & Liverpool Interested in Barcelona Midfielder Gavi

Chelsea and Liverpool are among clubs interested in Barcelona's 17-year-old midfielder Gavi, according to reports.

Despite his young age, Gavi has become a key player for Xavi's side and is earning interest in Europe.

As per Mundo Deportivo via football-talk.co.uk, Chelsea and Liverpool both wish to sign the wonderkid.

imago1009866509h

It had previously been reported that Chelsea were keen to take advantage of Barcelona's financial situation with a move for the youngster.

Xavi Hernandez's new side were reportedly  'urgently in need' of income and may be forced to sell players that previously they didn't want to.

Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez are three players that currently seem to be the shining light at the Catalan club, and three players that Xavi will desperately want to hold onto.

Read More

However, Chelsea and Liverpool could move to sign Gavi if there is a chance that Barcelona sell.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on the proceedings. Gavi has a release clause worth €50 million (£42m) in his contract with the Catalan giants.

imago1009866562h

This is well within Chelsea's budget and could secure them a future star.

The midfielder's contract in Catalonia expires in 2023, with there yet to be progress over a new deal.

Therefore, rather than meeting the release clause Chelsea could try to negotiate a cheaper deal as Barcelona risk losing him for free.

The Spaniard has completed 89 per cent of his passes in La Liga and contributed defensively with an average of one tackle and nearly one interception per game and would be a fantastic addition to Thomas Tuchel's squad.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009866562h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea & Liverpool Interested in Barcelona Midfielder Gavi

1 minute ago
imago1009132302h
News

Watch: Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Congratulates Chelsea for Club World Cup Triumph

46 minutes ago
imago1006807093h
News

Chelsea Unveil Club World Cup Banner Outside Stamford Bridge After Abu Dhabi Triumph

1 hour ago
imago1009078926h
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund Interested in Chelsea's Armando Broja

2 hours ago
imago1009835541h
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Could Terminate Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko Loan Spell Early

2 hours ago
imago1009585777h
News

Marcos Alonso Reveals Other People Have to Make Decisions if He Wants Chelsea Stay

3 hours ago
imago1009585770h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Braced for Offers From Bayern Munich & Barcelona for Andreas Christensen in Coming Weeks

3 hours ago
imago1009779568h
News

Report: Chelsea Waiting for Cesar Azpilicueta Contract Decision Amid Barcelona Offer

4 hours ago