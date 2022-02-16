Report: Chelsea & Liverpool Interested in Barcelona Midfielder Gavi

Chelsea and Liverpool are among clubs interested in Barcelona's 17-year-old midfielder Gavi, according to reports.

Despite his young age, Gavi has become a key player for Xavi's side and is earning interest in Europe.

As per Mundo Deportivo via football-talk.co.uk, Chelsea and Liverpool both wish to sign the wonderkid.

It had previously been reported that Chelsea were keen to take advantage of Barcelona's financial situation with a move for the youngster.

Xavi Hernandez's new side were reportedly 'urgently in need' of income and may be forced to sell players that previously they didn't want to.

Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez are three players that currently seem to be the shining light at the Catalan club, and three players that Xavi will desperately want to hold onto.

However, Chelsea and Liverpool could move to sign Gavi if there is a chance that Barcelona sell.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on the proceedings. Gavi has a release clause worth €50 million (£42m) in his contract with the Catalan giants.

This is well within Chelsea's budget and could secure them a future star.

The midfielder's contract in Catalonia expires in 2023, with there yet to be progress over a new deal.

Therefore, rather than meeting the release clause Chelsea could try to negotiate a cheaper deal as Barcelona risk losing him for free.

The Spaniard has completed 89 per cent of his passes in La Liga and contributed defensively with an average of one tackle and nearly one interception per game and would be a fantastic addition to Thomas Tuchel's squad.

