Report: Chelsea Loanee Armando Broja Attracting Premier League and Serie A Interest

Chelsea loanee Armando Broja is attracting interest from the Premier League and Serie A ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Broja has spent the campaign on loan at Southampton, with the 20-year-old featuring in his second spell away from the Blues.

His performances for the Saints have gained interest from many other clubs over a potential move in the summer as Chelsea look to keep their hands on the Albanian international.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Goal, Broja is attracting interest from some of Europe's top clubs amid a potential move away from Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

Serie A sides AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli are all said to be keen on the striker, as well as Newcastle United, West Ham and the Saints from the Premier League.

The report says that Chelsea will decide whether or not to give him a chance in the first team next season, or sell him in the summer for a profit after his progression through the Cobham academy.

Broja has made 38 appearances in all competitions this season, with nine goals to his name.

IMAGO / Focus Images

However Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl criticised him at the beginning of the month for his form in the second half of the season.

He said: "Maybe we are not good enough. Certainly our opponent wasn’t that good.

"I expected more from my guys – Broja’s not what he was – and we lacked quality. Everything has to change.”

Broja is set to play a part in pre-season at Chelsea this summer after boss Thomas Tuchel revealed the plans he has for him and fellow loanee Conor Gallagher.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube