Report: Chelsea Loanee Armando Broja Attracting Interest From Across Europe Amid Southampton Talks

Armando Broja is the subject of heavy interest from across Europe, according to reports.

The 20-year-old Chelsea forward is currently on loan at Southampton for the 2021/22 campaign, which has seen him net eight goals in 24 appearances for the Saints in all competitions so far this season.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has already confirmed they are hoping to extend Broja's stay on the south coast beyond the end of the season, but face competition should he leave Chelsea again this summer.

IMAGO / Focus Images

West Ham were linked in January, while Arsenal have been claimed to be monitoring the Albanian international.

Chelsea are expected to wait until the summer to make a decision on Broja's short and long-term future in west London, with their forward in high demand.

Now as per new reports, 'every top club in Europe' is looking at Broja. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are the next two clubs to have been attributed with interest in the Chelsea youngster.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Thomas Tuchel was asked about Broja's future at the club last month and was full of praise for his striker.

He said: “He is our player and he is doing good. But at the same time it is only half the season. He needs to continue to improve and to make his statement at Southampton.

"We have a reason why they are our players. They have quality, mentality. They are now out there on their own in different environments, different clubs and proving themselves. Armando is getting better and better.

"He is a very unique player with some very unique strengths in his game. His speed, he is robust. He is a goal scorer. First of all it is not the moment to discuss about summer. It is the moment for him to stay calm and keep on improving."

Broja has only just signed a new long-term deal at Stamford Bridge which keeps him contracted until June 2026.

