Report: Chelsea Loanee Conor Gallagher Wanted by Juventus and Inter as Scouts Loom

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher is currently on the radar of a number of Serie A clubs, including the likes of Juventus and Inter, according to reports.

The 22-year-old, currently on loan at Crystal Palace, is under the watchful eye of both clubs, with scouts having been sent to watch him play against Manchester City last week.

Gallagher has been at Chelsea since 2008, however he is yet to make one senior appearance for the club.

As reported by the Sun, Gallagher was watched by Juventus and Inter scouts last week as the two Italian giants make hurried arrangements ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The Englishman is due to return to west London at the end of the season when his loan spell comes to an end.

However, the current uncertainty surrounding the Blues has put his situation into question.

Chelsea are currently searching for new ownership after current owner, Roman Abramovich, was sanctioned by the UK government for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin.

As a result, the club has been surrounded by questions concerning their future, as uncertainty over who will take over looms.

Gallagher previously made it clear that he hasn't thought about his own future, amid rumours that he was in Thomas Tuchel's plans for the upcoming season.

“I haven’t thought about my future at all. I just take every game as it comes, so I’ve not I’ve not thought too ahead at all.

“I think in the stage we’re in this season and where Palace are as a team we can’t afford to you know look too far into the future.

"We got a very important end of the season being in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup now and needing to get points as well, which is very important."

