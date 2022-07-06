Report: Chelsea Loanee Tiémoué Bakayoko Wanting To Leave Serie A side AC Milan

The midfielder is thought to have visited the Italian club's headquarters in attempt to prompt a move this summer.

Having spent the season in Milan, the 27-year-old is reportedly looking for a new challenge.

According to Calciomercato.com, even though the player wants to start a new adventure after struggling for minutes, things won't be that easy.

During his second stint in Italy, Bakayoko made just 14 appearances since being loaned out in 2021, and has failed to score in any of those occasions.

Reportedly, despite AC Milan being agreement on departure, the loan deal agreed last summer consisted of a two year term, and so the Italian side need to come to an agreement with Bakayoko's parent club, the Blues.

Bakayoko has spent two loan spells at the club, and has amassed 46 appearances over his time there.

Since signing a five year contract with the Blues in 2017, the player has been continuously loaned out to three different clubs since 2018.

The Frenchman hasn't made an appearance for Chelsea since his first season signing for the club in 2017.

Bakayoko's future looks uncertain, but it is unlikely that the player will be making a return to Stamford Bridge regardless of the outcome.

