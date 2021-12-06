Report: Chelsea & Lokomotiv Moscow Set for Tino Anjorin Talks After Ralf Rangnick Departure

Chelsea are set to hold talks with Lokomotiv Moscow over the future of loanee Tino Anjorin after Ralf Rangnick left the club for Manchester United.

The Russian club have an option to make the move permanent for £17 million in January.

However, as per football.london, talks are set to be had in the next days.

The Cobham graduate returned to the club to recover from a broken metatarsal sustained in training in Moscow.

It was believed that Rangnick was the key factor in Anjorin's move to the club and now, with his departure, he could return to Chelsea rather than make the move permanent.

Anjorin has made nine appearances this term in all competitions, scoring just once which came in their Europa League draw to Marseille back in September.

Back in March, Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for the youngster despite going on to let him leave months later.

He said: “I got to know Tino, I did not know much of him and I got to know him here. From the first day, I was very impressed because he is a very physical player. Tall guy, strong guy.

"He has the ability to keep the ball under pressure because he has the body for it. He has the physical ability to play and train with us at this level.

“(He's) a nice guy from the academy, another nice guy, very humble and at the same time totally focused, totally clear when you talk to him. Very self-aware. It is a pleasure to work with him. He has both feet on the ground and he's here."

Therefore, it looks like the club could keep Anjorin rather than letting him depart for Moscow on a permanent.

