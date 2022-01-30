Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Look to Agree Deal With Jules Kounde Before Summer

Chelsea are keen on agreeing a deal to bring Jules Kounde to Stamford Bridge before summer to avoid competition from other clubs in the summer, according to reports.

The French centre-back was strongly linked with the Blues during the summer but a move never materialised due to a disagreement over his transfer fee.

imago1008604056h

Since the start of the 2021/22 season, Kounde seems to remain keen on joining the Blues, and a move is expected to happen by summer.

As reported by AS, Chelsea are going to go after Kounde before summer and attempt to sign him to avoid a build up of competition from other clubs as well as an increased transfer fee.

Read More

Sevilla, in the summer, would only let the young defender go for 80 million euros, but now the club may be willing to let him go for less.

The report goes on to state that Roman Abramovich reportedly is willing to spend a total of 55 million on Kounde, which could be enough to convince the Spanish side to sell him.

imago1008809168h

With the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the season, and all linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel is keen to sign the centre-back and bolster his defensive options.

With Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah already having signed a contract extension in west London, the club are looking to remain as strong defensively as they can.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008809168h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Look to Agree Deal With Jules Kounde Before Summer

41 seconds ago
imago1000444793h
News

Report: Chelsea's Joe Edwards 'More Likely' to Join Frank Lampard at Everton Than Anthony Barry

30 minutes ago
imago1009030342h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Loan Move for Ousmane Dembele

1 hour ago
imago1009094594h
News

Timo Werner Reveals Chelsea Ambition to Win Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1009030342h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea-Linked Ousmane Dembele 'Focusing' on Interest From Two Premier League Clubs

14 hours ago
imago0041457486h
Transfer News

Report: Frank Lampard Targeting Everton Transfer for Chelsea's Ross Barkley

14 hours ago
imago1000444793h
News

Report: Chelsea 'Not Expected' to Stand in Way of Edwards & Barry's Reunion With Lampard at Everton

15 hours ago
imago1009231408h
Transfer News

Report: Ousmane Dembele 'Working' on January Exit From Barcelona Amid Chelsea Interest

15 hours ago