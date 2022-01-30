Report: Chelsea Look to Agree Deal With Jules Kounde Before Summer

Chelsea are keen on agreeing a deal to bring Jules Kounde to Stamford Bridge before summer to avoid competition from other clubs in the summer, according to reports.

The French centre-back was strongly linked with the Blues during the summer but a move never materialised due to a disagreement over his transfer fee.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Since the start of the 2021/22 season, Kounde seems to remain keen on joining the Blues, and a move is expected to happen by summer.

As reported by AS, Chelsea are going to go after Kounde before summer and attempt to sign him to avoid a build up of competition from other clubs as well as an increased transfer fee.

Sevilla, in the summer, would only let the young defender go for 80 million euros, but now the club may be willing to let him go for less.

The report goes on to state that Roman Abramovich reportedly is willing to spend a total of 55 million on Kounde, which could be enough to convince the Spanish side to sell him.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

With the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the season, and all linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel is keen to sign the centre-back and bolster his defensive options.

With Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah already having signed a contract extension in west London, the club are looking to remain as strong defensively as they can.

