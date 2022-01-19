Report: Chelsea Look to Other Options First & Are 'Unlikely' to Sign PSG's Layvin Kurzawa

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa as they look to other left-back options first, according to reports.

The Blues are searching for left-back reinforcements after Ben Chilwell sustained a season-ending injury in November.

However, as per the Telegraph Football, Kurzawa is unlikely to join Chelsea as they will look to other left-back options first.

IMAGO / IP3press

"Layvin Kurzawa is unlikely to be an arrival at Stamford Bridge," the report states.

"The France international, 29, has been out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain and will be allowed to leave but the European champions are looking at other options first."

This comes after it was reported that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was 'not a fan' of Kurzawa after he had him at Paris Saint-Germain during his time as head coach.

Chelsea had reportedly held an interest in the 29-year-old left-back ahead of a potential January transfer move but it appears that a move will not happen.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Kenedy, instead, has been recalled from his loan spell at Flamengo and is able to provide back-up in the role but it is not clear as to how involved he will be with Tuchel's squad.

Chelsea have also been rumoured to be interested in recalling Emerson from his loan spell at Lyon.

However despite offering a 'favourable financial package', their manager confirmed that he would remain in Ligue 1 until the end of the season.

It remains to be seen as to what will happen in Chelsea's pursuit of cover at left-back, with the window still open for January.

