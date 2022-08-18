Report: Chelsea Looked To Sign Atletico Madrid's French Midfielder Thomas Lemar

French midfielder Thomas Lemar was one of two potential targets from Atletico Madrid for the Blues this summer after Todd Boehlys's takeover of the club.

According to Nathan Gissing, Both Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente were seriously looked at to be potential targets for Chelsea this summer earlier in the window. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel liked the idea of bringing Lemar to the club due to his versatility to play wing-back and in attack but the Spanish club wanted to keep him.

Lemar's teammate Llorente refused to join Chelsea after a fee of £60 million was agreed upon by the two clubs within the first couple of days of the summer window.

The 26-year-old joined Atletico Madrid back in 2018 from Monaco for a fee of £64.8 million. Since then Lemar has played 144 games for Deigo Simeone's side becoming a constant starter when fully it.

Instead of Lemar, Chelsea signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton And Hove Albion to strengthen the Blue's left side of defense. Cucurella is set to give the recovering Ben Chilwell competition for the left wing-back spot with Marcos Alonso highly likely to join Barcelona.

Cucurella made his home debut last weekend in the London derby 2-2 draw against Spurs. The Spaniard managed to grab an assist after delivering a perfect corner to Kalidou Koulibaly who volleyed it home.

