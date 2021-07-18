Report: Chelsea Would Like to Swap Callum Hudson-Odoi for Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman

The Blues are looking to do a deal with Bayern Munich.

Chelsea are looking into the feasibility of making a swap deal for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman happen, with Callum Hudson-Odoi being proposed to the Germans, according to reports.

The Munich based club have previously shown interest in Hudson-Odoi before he committed his future to Chelsea.

As per L'Equipe via Get Football News France, Chelsea would like to engineer a Hudson-Odoi and Coman swap deal this summer.

The French winger has attracted much Premier League interest with Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all monitioring the situation.

However, new Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann would like to keep Coman this summer.

Thomas Tuchel is said to be a big fan of Coman, a player that he 'admires' and the Blues hierarchy could be set to back the German with the signing if a deal can be struck.

With talks over an extension at Munich in 'standstill', Coman could look to move on and upgrade his pay packet by moving to London.

The board would like to include Hudson-Odoi in the deal as the player is not part of Tuchel's plans for the coming season.

Hudson-Odoi wasn't heavily used by Tuchel as his tenure left its early weeks. At the beginning, he was used at right wing-back but slowly found himself limited of opportunities as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were often given the nod in attack and the lack of game time could see the wide man leave.

Despite the rumours, Chelsea youngster Hudson-Odoi is 'determined to stay at the club' this summer.

