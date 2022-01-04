Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea 'Looking Into' Signing Lucas Digne in Loan Deal

Author:

Chelsea are 'looking into' the possibility of signing Everton's Lucas Digne on loan, according to reports. 

The Blues are keen to dip into the market in the January transfer window as they look to recruit cover for the absent Ben Chilwell. 

Thomas Tuchel's side have been struggling with their injury woes in recent weeks, so the European Champions may be active in this month's window. 

imago1007904792h

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are looking into potentially signing Digne from Everton on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Chilwell suffered an injury to his ACL in the 4-0 win against Juventus in November and a comeback to the side in the new year was looking promising, but he has had to undergo surgery and will likely miss the rest of the season.

Read More

However, ESPN have said that Newcastle United are also interested in bringing Digne to the club and could make a move for him in a permanent transfer.

It is believed that the Toffees would ask for around £25 million for his signature, with other reports suggesting they would ask for a guaranteed purchase option should he leave the club on loan.

imago1008334078h

Digne has emerged as an outcast at the Merseyside club due to a speculated fallout with manager Rafa Benitez.

He has played 15 games for them so far this season, but last appeared in the Premier League for Everton at the beginning of December.

Chelsea have also been linked with potential recalls for left-backs Emerson and Ian Maatsen.

