Report: Chelsea Looking To Hijack Arsenal's Move For Mykhailo Mudryk

Todd Boehly and Chelsea seem to be involved in nearly every major transfer saga that happens in the world of football, and they may be trying to hijack Arsenal's chances of signing Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mudryk has been hailed as a superstar, and at the moment Arsenal are heavy favourites to secure a move for the Ukrainian in January. Chelsea are hoping to move in on the player, and convince him to sign for them.

Shaktar have already turned down a low bid from Arsenal.

Chelsea are looking to steal a march on Arsenal for the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk. IMAGO / Newspix

According to Fabrizio Romano and Ed Aarons, Chelsea are looking to hijack Arsenal's move for Mykhailo Mudryk.

The belief the whole way through has been that Arsenal would eventually get their hands on Mudryk. The player posted the Arsenal match against West Ham to his Instagram, which added further fire to the rumours.

Chelsea have more money than they know what to do under Boehly, and Mudryk is a player that has caught their sights.

Arsenal are still thought to be favourites for Mykhailo Mudryk. IMAGO / Newspix

A pursuit for Mudryk may mean that Rafael Leao is no longer available. Leao was Chelsea's number one target for the wing, and the chances of signing both Mudryk and Leao are very unlikely.

Chelsea are yet to make a proper move, but Arsenal will really need to keep an eye on the situation considering how swiftly Chelsea seem to be doing business on the market at the minute.

Read More Chelsea Stories: