Report: Chelsea Looking to Keep Saul Niguez if Allowed to Under Sanctions

Chelsea are looking to keep Saul Niguez at the club after the current campaign, but only if they are able to do so under the current sanctions, according to reports.

The Blues' owner Roman Abramovich was recently sanctioned by the UK Government, with the club unable to operate in the transfer market as it stands.

Despite this, they will be looking into whether or not they will be able to retain the midfielder beyond this season.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to the Mirror, the World and European Champions could be keen on keeping Saul at Stamford Bridge, as long as they are permitted to do so under the sanctions.

The Spaniard joined the club on a season long loan from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Although he initially struggled to life in the Premier League, he has recently found his rhythm in blue and there is a chance he could stay at the club next season.

There is an option to buy him at the end of his loan spell, something in which the club may look to proceed with should they be allowed to do so.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Despite the sanctions imposed on Chelsea's owner, the club are still up for sale amid interest from a number of potential buyers.

The UK Government have recognised two parties who are believed to be 'serious contenders' to purchase the club.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss makes up one of the interested groups, as well as British billionaire and fan Nick Candy.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube