Report: Chelsea Looking To Offer Levi Colwill A New Contract

Levi Cowill has performed admirably when he's played for Brighton on loan this season, but it will not come as a surprise to Chelsea considering how highly Colwill is rated at the club.

Colwill was part of the Brighton team that beat Liverpool 3-0 at the weekend and put in a man of the match performance in the game. He is set to be part of Chelsea's future in defence.

A new contract is expected to be offered to the English defender in the coming weeks.

Chelsea are hoping to agree a new deal with Levi Colwill. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are looking to agree a new deal with Levi Colwill in the next few weeks and have him in their plans for the future at the club.

Colwill will be part of the youthful makeup of the defensive line Todd Boehly and Graham Potter are building at Chelsea alongside Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana.

The Chelsea defender has also been tipped to be getting a call-up by Gareth Southgate in the next England squad, capping off a positive beginning to his career at senior level in English football.

It will be up to Colwill to decide whether he wants to commit his future to Chelsea but all signs point towards him being open to agreeing a new deal and staying at the club.

Chelsea are continuing to plan for the future, and they want Levi Colwill to be part of that future on a long-term basis.

