Report: Chelsea Looking To Terminate Denis Zakaria Loan Deal In January

MAGO / Buzzi

Chelsea are looking to terminate Denis Zakaria's loan in January.

Denis Zakaria has not played a minute for Chelsea since signing for the club on loan in January, and it does not look like he will play a minute for the club any time soon under Graham Potter.

Zakaria is not even making the squad at Chelsea, and isn't even been thought of to sit on the bench for the club. Fabrizio Romano last week tweeted that the situation would be discussed, and it's not reported Chelsea are ready to terminate the loan.

The Swiss midfielder would rejoin Juventus, who never really wanted him to leave in the first place.

Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria could return to Juventus in January.

According to 90min, Chelsea are looking to terminate the loan deal of Denis Zakaria in January, after a truly unsuccessful period at the club so far since signing in the summer.

Zakaria is unlikely to feature in the games before the World Cup for Chelsea, and the club do not feel he is a player that will shine. Despite not being given a chance, Chelsea are ready to cut their losses.

Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria has not featured once for Chelsea this season.

The decision will be discussed further, and a formal decision will be made. But for now reports are pointing towards Zakaria returning to a struggling Juventus side in January.

This is the second unsuccessful midfield loan for Chelsea in consecutive seasons, after Saul Niguez last season under Thomas Tuchel. It may be the last of it's kind for a while for the club.

