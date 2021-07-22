Report: Chelsea Made Attempt to Sign Tottenham Star Harry Kane

Chelsea made an enquiry over the possibility of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old is keen to seal an exit after yet another disappointing campaign with the north London side, and while Manchester City are leading the race to sign the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, the Blues haven't given up on their hopes of landing the forward.

Kane has made his desire to leave Tottenham very public, and after netting four goals on England's route to the European Championship final, a decision on his future is expected to be made soon, with the striker expected to return to club training in less than two weeks.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Speaking on the London is Blue podcast, Matt Law of The Telegraph said: "I know that Chelsea have had another go on (Harry) Kane, but they are just not going to get him," as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle.

“But, (Thomas) Tuchel is serious about Kane. He doesn’t care about the rivalry between Chelsea and Tottenham.

“Though the board know that it’s 99% impossible, I know for a fact that they’ve again seen whether they can get any talks going for Kane.”

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It has been reported previously that relations between the two London clubs mean that a switch to Stamford Bridge for Kane is extremely unlikely.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is still top of Thomas Tuchel's wishlist, and Chelsea are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of the young forward, but the club are still open to holding talks with their rivals over a move for their talisman.

