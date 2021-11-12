Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Made 'First Contact' for Karim Adeyemi

    Chelsea have already made the first contact to sign RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi, according to reports.

    The striker is one of Europe's hottest young prospects and attracting attention from across Europe as he has bagged 11 goals in 13 league matches htis season.

    And as per Calciomercato, Chelsea had already made contact to sign the youngster.

    The report continues to state that Adeyemi is ready to'unleash an international auction' next summer and that Chelsea are ahead of the pack, having already made contacts with his entourage.

    Inter Milan are also interested in signing the youngster, who could leave upon the expiry of his contract in 2024.

    Chelsea are keen to bring in another striker to take the pressure off Romelu Lukaku, and a move for Adeyemi could make sense.

    He is the next in line of impressive forwards at Salzburg after Erling Haaland and Patson Daka.

    However, the 19-year-old has several other suitors and Chelsea could face a battle for his signature if they are serious about bringing the German international to Stamford Bridge.

    The Blues missed out on Haaland during the summer, instead opting to bring in Lukaku but they could dip into the market for Adeyemi sooner rather than later as the youngster continues to impress in Austria.

