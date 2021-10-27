    • October 27, 2021
    Report: David Alaba Snubbed 'Important Offer' From Chelsea for Real Madrid Switch

    Chelsea had made an important offer for David Alaba before his eventual move to Real Madrid, according to reports. 

    The Blues were one of many top European clubs interested in signing the defender, who left Bayern Munich as a free agent this summer after 13 years at the club. 

    He is now at Real Madrid on a five-year contract. 

    According to Fabrizio Romano via Madrid Zone, Chelsea had made an 'important offer' for Alaba after he announced he would leave Bayern at the end of the 20/21 season.

    Liverpool were also said to have made an offer and Barcelona showed interest in the Austrian, but Los Blancos were the only club he wanted to join.

    His deal in Madrid will see him play for the 34-time La Liga Champions until 2026.

    The Austrian international scored his first goal for the club in their 2-1 El Clasico win against Barcelona at the Nou Camp on Sunday, his 11th appearance of the season so far.

    However, a move to west London for Alaba would have seen him compete for a place in the starting XI against the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva.

    All three did not feature in Chelsea's Carabao Cup win against Southampton on Tuesday evening, with Malang Sarr, Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James all being brought into the backline as Thomas Tuchel looked to rotate his squad.

    The Blues are currently top of the Premier League, with their next game coming away at St. James' Park against Newcastle United on Saturday.

