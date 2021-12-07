Report: Chelsea Made £50M Offer for Man Utd's Dean Henderson Last Summer

Chelsea made an offer for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson in last summer's transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues were keen to strengthen their options in between the sticks, with Kepa Arrizabalaga struggling for form in the previous season.

Edouard Mendy eventually became Chelsea's new no.1 and he has kept 40 clean sheets in 64 games since arriving from Rennes.

According to the Talk of the Devils Podcast via UtdDistrict on Twitter, Chelsea had offered Manchester United £50 million for Henderson.

The bid was believed to be made around the start of the 2020/21 season, Frank Lampard's second campaign as manager of the club.

Henderson had previously spent two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, with the goalkeeper particularly impressing in his second year at the Blades when they were a newly promoted Premier League team.

He returned to his parent club at the beginning of last season and made 26 appearances in all competitions at the Red Devils.

Chelsea now have Mendy, Kepa and Marcus Bettinelli as their first team goalkeeping options this season.

Mendy has featured 20 times for the Blues so far this campaign, with Kepa making four appearances and Bettinelli yet to feature since joining in the summer.

They will face Zenit on Wednesday evening in their final group game of the Champions League, before heading back home to Stamford Bridge to face Leeds in the Premier League.

Tuchel's side will have another five games to play in December after the weekend, including a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Brentford.

