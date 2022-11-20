Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Maintain An Interest In Everton's Anthony Gordon

IMAGO / Action Plus

Report: Chelsea Maintain An Interest In Everton's Anthony Gordon

Chelsea remain interested in the signing of Everton winger Anthony Gordon, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

Reports two weeks ago suggested Chelsea had ceased interest in Everton winger Anthony Gordon, but them reports have brushed aside today, with Chelsea still having an interest in Gordon.

Tottenham have joined the race, and could rival Chelsea for the signing of the highly rated English winger, who Chelsea made large attempts to sign in the summer.

Everton were clear in the summer that they were unwilling to sell their player, despite a hefty £50million bid from Chelsea.

Anthony Gordon

Chelsea are still interested in Anthony Gordon.

According to Alasdair Gold, Chelsea are still interested in the signing of Anthony Gordon, despite reports suggesting they had dropped out of the race.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Antonio Conte's Spurs are said to have joined the race to sign Gordon, but they will not have a free run at him. Chelsea still have interest despite opposing reports, and may try for the player in the coming months.

There was huge interest from Chelsea in the summer, and a £50million rejected bid meant Chelsea had to miss out on the Merseyside born winger.

Anthony Gordon

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for Anthony Gordon.

Everton stood firm, and are expected to do the same if there are bids coming in for him in January. It will be more than £50million if he is to leave the club.

Nothing is imminent, but Chelsea remain in the race, and will likely rival Tottenham for the player unless the signing of Rafael Leao happens in the coming months.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Sign Christopher Nkunku In January

By Dylan McBennett
Conor Gallagher
World Cup

World Cup 2022: Where To Watch England vs Iran

By Dylan McBennett
Qatar World Cup
World Cup

Qatar World Cup 2022: Top Goal Scorers

By Dylan McBennett
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Do Not Want To Extend Romelu Lukaku's Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Ecuador
World Cup

World Cup 2022: Ecuador Beat Qatar Comfortably In Opening Game

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are One Of The Teams Chasing Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett
Jordan Pickford
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Everton Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Ready To Make A Move For Cristiano Ronaldo

By Dylan McBennett