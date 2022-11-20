Report: Chelsea Maintain An Interest In Everton's Anthony Gordon

Reports two weeks ago suggested Chelsea had ceased interest in Everton winger Anthony Gordon, but them reports have brushed aside today, with Chelsea still having an interest in Gordon.

Tottenham have joined the race, and could rival Chelsea for the signing of the highly rated English winger, who Chelsea made large attempts to sign in the summer.

Everton were clear in the summer that they were unwilling to sell their player, despite a hefty £50million bid from Chelsea.

Chelsea are still interested in Anthony Gordon. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Alasdair Gold, Chelsea are still interested in the signing of Anthony Gordon, despite reports suggesting they had dropped out of the race.

Antonio Conte's Spurs are said to have joined the race to sign Gordon, but they will not have a free run at him. Chelsea still have interest despite opposing reports, and may try for the player in the coming months.

There was huge interest from Chelsea in the summer, and a £50million rejected bid meant Chelsea had to miss out on the Merseyside born winger.

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for Anthony Gordon. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Everton stood firm, and are expected to do the same if there are bids coming in for him in January. It will be more than £50million if he is to leave the club.

Nothing is imminent, but Chelsea remain in the race, and will likely rival Tottenham for the player unless the signing of Rafael Leao happens in the coming months.

