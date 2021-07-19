Report: Chelsea 'Maintain' Interested in Signing Adama Traore This Summer

The Blues are still interested in the winger.

Chelsea remain interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers and Spain player Adama Traore, according to reports.

The Blues failed in a bid for wing-back Achraf Hakimi, who signed for PSG despite Chelsea interest.

As per The Athletic, Thomas Tuchel wants more quality and greater attacking threat down the right flank as they maintain their interest in Traore.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

With the Blues missing out on Hakimi due to his high wage demands, Tuchel's side could turn to the alternative in Traore as the club remain interested in the player.

Traoré will see his contract end with Wolves in 2023 and talks have not been productive between the two sides in terms of an extension.

Chelsea boss Tuchel believes that Traore would provide great competition for the wing-back position as Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta have all operated in that role since the German's appointment at Chelsea.

The Spanish international is currently on holiday having participated in Euro 2020 with his country, falling in the semi-finals.

If Chelsea truly do pivot towards the Wolves winger, previous reports have suggested that the Blues could potentially see competition from Leeds United for his signature.



Photo by Joaquin Corchero / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

