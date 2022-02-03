Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Maintain Interest in Ousmane Dembele as Winger Stays At Barcelona Until End of Season

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is set to stay in Spain until the end of the season, but Chelsea's interest still lingers, according to reports.

The Frenchman was told to leave his club in January after repeatedly turning down their contract extension offers and, as a result, he was heavily linked with Thomas Tuchel's Blues.

However, following a hectic transfer window, Dembele ended up remaining under manager Xavi as a move to England never materialised.

imago1009107154h

As reported by Sky Sports, Chelsea, who enquired about Dembele on transfer deadline day, are still keen on signing the 24-year-old on a pre-contract agreement.

Dembele's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer, meaning Tuchel's Blues will look to snatch him up as a free agent.

Read More

The two clubs struggled to come to an agreement in January due to a lack of negotiation time as well as several financial obstacles.

However, with Barcelona looking to raise funds, and Chelsea looking to possibly re-jig their attacking options, Tuchel is reportedly still keen to get his hands on the striker, with whom he managed at Borussia Dortmund.

imago0029344768h

Dembele spent the 2016/17 season in Germany before moving to Barcelona for a fee of €105 million plus a reported €40 million in add ons.

Under Thomas Tuchel, Dembele helped Dortmund win the DFB-Pokal competition that season as well as finishing third place in the Bundesliga.

Tuchel may been keen to link up Dembele with Christian Pulisic, who also made 29 league appearances that season for Dortmund, as Chelsea's wide attacking options.

