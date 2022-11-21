Report: Chelsea Maintain Interest In RB Leipzig Defender Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol was a player that Chelsea attempted to sign in the summer, but they were denied the opportunity by RB Leipzig who turned down the €80million bid from the Blue's.

Gvardiol has been tipped to leave the German club in the next few months, and Chelsea may be looking to make a deal happen in January as they look to bolster the defensive unit at the club.

Chelsea are still interested, and are in the race.

Chelsea have interest in signing Josko Gvardiol. IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea remain in the race for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, and have been interested in signing him since the summer when they had a bid rejected by the German club.

Nothing is agreed yet between the clubs, and it is an open race at the moment with anything possible in terms of where the player could end up.

Chelsea will not be alone in their pursuit of Gvardiol, with a number of clubs interested in signing the player alongside the Blue's. Manchester City have heavy interest, and may move for him.

It will be a race, and the player could go for around £90million, with Chelsea having a bid worth €80million plus add-ons in the summer for Gvardiol.

A centre-back is a target for Chelsea as they look to sign a player to fill in the gap Thiago Silva will inevitably leave when he retires, and Gvardiol could be the man.