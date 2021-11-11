Report: Chelsea Make €23.4M Bid to Sign Attila Szalai on Six-Year Contract

Chelsea have made an 'astronomical' €23.4 million offer to sign Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai on a six-year-deal, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side were known to have wanted a new central defender during the summer transfer window as they eyed Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

However, no transfer materialised. They stuck with Trevoh Chalobah and were rewarded for their faith in the 22-year-old.

But Chelsea have ongoing contract issues with several of their defenders. Uncertainty hangs over the futures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen who both see their current deals expire at the end of the season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta are also out of contract next summer with no extension yet announced.

Tuchel admitted the January window may not necessarily see the Blues sign a defender despite their summer wishes.

"I think every transfer period you need to evaluate again," Tuchel said. "You cannot say what we wanted in the summer, we do in the winter. And what we want to do in winter, we want to do the next summer. It is not like this.

"Your opinion changes, players change, you have evolvement in the group, you have an atmosphere that you build, you see who is absolutely reliable and these connections build up and create something special hopefully in the group.

"So you cannot say what we tried in the summer did not happen so we will try again for sure in the winter. Sometimes it is like this."

IMAGO / Xinhua

However according to claims in Turkey, Chelsea have already made their move for a new centre-back.

The 23-year-old has attracted interest from the Blues and Atletico Madrid but Agencyspor claim Tuchel's side made a €23.4 million offer for the defender.

The Turkish side evaluated the offer and it's claimed the transfer is 'at the end' with Chelsea ready to offer Szalai a six-year contract worth €4 million-a-season.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube