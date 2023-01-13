Report: Chelsea Make £26.5million Offer For Noni Madueke

Chelsea began talks with PSV earlier today for the signature of Noni Madueke, and they have now made an offer of £26.5million for his signature.

PSV will likely reject the initial bid as they have been reported to be looking for £35million for Madueke, but it is a signal of Chelsea's intent for the player.

Chelsea turned to Madueke after it was clear Mykhailo Mudryk had a preference to sign for Arsenal.

PSV are expected to reject the initial bid and hold out for more. Ruud Van Nistelrooy confirmed Chelsea's interest in the player earlier today, and things have moved fast since then.

Todd Boehly seems to move in the market after bad results for Chelsea. Joao Felix was wrapped up after the defeat to Manchester City, and now the club have made a concrete bid for Madueke after a defeat to Fulham.

Clubs often bid low on their first official offer to test the waters and this seems to be what Chelsea are doing with this bid.

Madueke would be open to a return to London, and even if PSV reject the initial bid negotiations are expected to continue over the next few days to see if the clubs can come to an agreement.

