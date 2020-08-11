Absolute Chelsea
Report: Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana 'number one' option for Chelsea this summer to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga

Matt Debono

Chelsea have reportedly made Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana their number one target to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer. 

Frank Lampard has been left unconvinced by Kepa's performances across the season which saw him not only just dropped back in February, but in the final games of the 2019/20 campaign as Willy Caballero was brought into the side. 

79 goals conceded this term has been a concern for the Blues which saw them only clinch a top-four spot on the final day of the season. 

And Lampard is already reportedly making plans to replace his goalkeeper this summer. 

As per Pipe Sierra, Chelsea have identified the Cameroon international as their number one target, however a deal would hinges on a club being found for Arrizabalaga. 

The Blues would need to pay a fee of around €30 million for the 24-year-old, who is keen to follow Hakim Ziyech to Stamford Bridge. 

Credit: Chelsea FC

Dean Henderson [Manchester United], Jan Oblak [Atletico Madrid] and Nick Pope [Burnley] have all been linked with switches to west London this summer. 

Caballero admitted that he is keen to keep hold of the number one status at Chelsea, however conceded that the club are yet to speak to him. 

"I have one more year on my contract at this club. I am really happy to play with this shirt. I would like to keep playing because the last month I have become the first choice. We will see what happens in the future, but I will keep working hard to have this opportunity again.

"The club have said nothing to me [on being first choice]. The boss said I have to play these couple of games. I will always train with the mentality of being the first choice goalkeeper." 

