Report: Chelsea Make Conor Gallagher Transfer Decision Amid Crystal Palace & Leeds United Interest

Chelsea are looking to extend Conor Gallagher's contract, and are reluctant to sanction a permanent transfer for the midfielder this summer, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been included in the Blues' travelling squad for their pre-season trip to Ireland, after impressing during a loan spell at West Brom last term, amassing 32 outings across all competitions for the Baggies.

The Englishman, who has four years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, has been been linked with a switch to the likes of Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Leeds United, who have all shown interest in securing the Epsom-born star's signature ahead of the new campaign.

As per The Athletic, Chelsea wish to tie Gallagher down to a longer contract before sending him out on loan this summer, as the midfielder is not in Thomas Tuchel's plans for the coming 12 months.

It has further been stated that Leeds are eyeing a loan swoop for the midfielder, with Marcelo Bielsa's side understood to have held talks with Gallagher over a potential move in recent months.

Following the addition of Cobham product Lewis Bate to their U-23 ranks, Leeds are looking to recruit a central midfielder after completing the signing of full-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona in July.

Leeds have been tracking his progress for several months and could persuade the midfielder to seal a move to Elland Road, which would guarantee him certainly more first-team minutes than he can get under his belt at his boyhood club.

Chelsea have already seen a series of academy graduates leave in search of regular game-time in recent weeks, hence the Champions League winners are keen to extend Gallagher's existing deal before sending him on another loan spell.

It has been reported previously that Gallagher aspires to play first-team football for a Premier League outfit next season, and is unwilling to settle for a spot on the Chelsea bench, with the defensive midfielder ready to fight for a starting place at Stamford Bridge after two loan spells.

What Conor Gallagher has said following his return to Chelsea

"It’s great to be back. The sessions have been tough but really good, so I’ve enjoyed the first few days. I’m enjoying seeing some old friends whom I’ve grown up with through the academy and to train under the manager (Thomas Tuchel) has obviously been great as well.

"You always want to work with the best and obviously there’s some great players here (at Chelsea) in training. That only helps me improve, to train with such good players. Even though it’s only been a few days so far, I feel like it’s helped me a lot so that’s been good.

"I know defensive intelligence is something that I can improve on, so I’ve been working on that last season and now during pre-season. I’ve been told I need to get better at that, so I’m focusing on it.

"I’m only 21, so I feel like I’ve gained a lot of experience already and developed a lot as a player. It’s still just the start because I’m nowhere near where I want to be. I know I can go even further."

