Report: Chelsea Make Contact With AC Milan For Rafael Leao

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With Chelsea looking to freshen up their attack, Chelsea have inquired about Rafael Leao's availability and whether they could prise him out of Italy.

Duncan Castles reported early yesterday evening that the Blues had begun to work on a deal to bring the Portuguese winger to Stamford Bridge as the transfer window enters its last eight days.

The 23-year old's 2021/22 season was the best of his career as he scored 11 goals and assisted 10 in the league as AC Milan won Serie A. His numbers are something that Chelsea are dreaming of, as their current attack has struggled to hit its expected heights, both last season and at the start of this campaign.

Rafael Leao celebrates Serie A win

Rafeal Leao celebrates 2021/22 Serie A title win

As of now, there has been no official offer for the winger with the Rossoneri, according to Fabrizio Romano, seeing Leao as a key part of their future.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As a result, the Italian giants aren't too keen to negotiate a move for their star player and it looks like, with so little time left in the window, that Chelsea will have to pay the release clause for the player if they are to secure his signature, which stands at £128million. 

The potential for a deal to be struck will be further complicated by the fact that Leao has two years left on his current deal, which is still his original contract that he signed when he joined Milan in 2019 from Lille for £19million. 

Rafael Leao at Lille

Leao scored eight goals and got two assists in 26 appearances for Lille

Leao adds to the list of attacking players that Chelsea are targeting in the window's final week, with deals for Anthony Gordon and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking like they will be completed in the next few days.

