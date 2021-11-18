Report: Chelsea Make Contact With Leicester City Defender Wesley Fofana

Chelsea have resumed contact with the entourage of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is currently sidelined after fracturing his fibula and damaging his ankle ligaments back in August in pre-season against Villarreal.

He offered an update on his return in a live Twitter Spaces on Wednesday, saying: “I'm starting to see the end of the tunnel. The return is coming soon. It will be at the end of December if all goes well.”

Despite the Frenchman being injured, clubs are still watching the defender. Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United are three sides watching the Foxes star.

As per Footmercato, the European champions have 'resumed' contacts with Fofana's representatives over a possible transfer.

His contract runs until 2025 and, as per Transfermarkt, Fofana is worth £36 million.

Chelsea have four defenders out of contract at the end of the season. They are risk of losing Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta for nothing next summer.

Fofana dropped a hint that he'd be open to a move to Chelsea after revealing his dream destinations.

He added: “There is Marseille, Real Madrid, Barcelona.

“In the Premier League, Chelsea, Man Utd, Man City… but you have to work to achieve your dreams. Through work, you can succeed in it all.”

