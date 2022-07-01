Report: Chelsea Make Contact With PSG's Neymar Over Possible Transfer

Chelsea have once again been linked with a move for Brazil and PSG star Neymar.

In a report by Julien Laurens, Neymar is apparently considering leaving French Champions PSG this summer after finding out the club are happy for him to depart.

The Blues have been very active in trying to recruit a winger this season after being heavily linked with the likes of Raphinha, Raheem Sterling and even Richarlison.

In the same article by Julien Laurens of ESPN, Chelsea have reportedly made initial contact with Neymar's entourage about possibly signing him.

The report states that Chelsea are one of the few clubs 'capable' of recruiting the Brazilian this summer.

Finally, Laurens states that the move is possible due to Todd Boehly's desire to make a big statement in the transfer market this summer.

ESPN also claim that Chelsea centre-back and Brazil teammate Thiago Silva has spoken to Neymar about linking up with him at Stamford Bridge next season.

Author Verdict

Chelsea could definitely sign Neymar this season. Thomas Tuchel seems to have a lot of money to spend this summer and a statement signing like Neymar would be huge.

However, I believe that Neymar wouldn't be keen on the move. I feel like he wants to return back to Barcelona.

Saying that his former side are currently in financial crisis and if he wants to move this summer then Chelsea might be the only option for him.

The Brazilian would probably also have to reduce his wages if he was to join Chelsea but that wouldn't be a massive issue in my opinion.

We'll have to wait and see if Todd Boehly is genuine about this Neymar interest.

