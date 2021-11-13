Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Make Decision on Hakim Ziyech's Future Amid Borussia Dortmund Interest

    Chelsea have made a decision on the future of Hakim Ziyech, according to reports. 

    The Blues attacker joined the club last summer from Ajax, whom he spent four years with before arriving in west London. 

    However, he has failed to have a large impact on the squad since signing and there are now rumours he may leave the club in January. 

    According to 90min, Ziyech and his team are 'pushing' for a move away from the European Champions, with the outlet understanding 'the club would not stand in his way'.

    The Moroccan has made ten appearances in blue so far this season, with two goals and one assist to his name.

    He has enjoyed more game time for the Blues in recent weeks due to the absences of the likes of Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

    Despite this, Borussia Dortmund could be a new destination for the winger as he looks to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

    Ziyech was on hand to score the only goal of the game for Chelsea in their 1-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League a couple of weeks ago.

    However, he was replaced by Ross Barkley in the 1-1 draw against Burnley before the international break, proving his place in the squad isn't necessarily guaranteed.

    He may leave Chelsea on a loan deal in the transfer window, with AC Milan also being a potential suitor after showing interest in the summer.

    The Blues next face Leicester City away from home next Saturday.

