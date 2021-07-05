Report: Chelsea Make Decision Over Alonso Future as Inter Milan, AS Roma and Barcelona Show Interest

The wing-back's future is still hanging in the balance.

Chelsea and Spain defender Marcos Alonso will be allowed to leave the club for the right price this summer, according to reports.

Alonso has been linked with a return to Spain and Barcelona, or a move to Italy where he previously played for Fiorentina.

However, according to Corriere dello Sport, via Sempre Inter, the defender will only be allowed to depart from Chelseaa for the right price.

Alonso has been a crucial player for Chelsea in the past years, proving his worth as a left wing-back Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Inter Milan have shown a lot of interest in Alonso and were previously in talks with the Spaniard over a move as part of a deal for Achraf Hakimi.

However, Hakimi opted to move to Paris Saint-Germain as the Blues never made a bid for the Moroccan.

It is now thought that Alonso can still leave Chelsea but the club are not in a rush to sell the defender as Emerson Palmieri attracts interest from abroad.

Chelsea are in no rush to sell the Spaniard this summer Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The Blues will only let him go for a fee that the club consider is acceptable and if nobody meets their valuation, Alonso will stay for another season under Thomas Tuchel.

Alonso has recently been linked with AS Roma as Jose Mourinho's side are in the market for a left-sided player following the injury to Chelsea target Leonardo Spinazzola at this summer's Euro 2020.

Despite the interest, it is beleived that Alonso is not Roma's first choice due to his high wage demands. The Italians would need Chelsea to pay part of his wages if a move was to happen this summer.

However, Alonso has attracted interest from several other top European clubs including Barcelona and Inter Milan - who would be willing to pay the wages.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube