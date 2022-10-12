Report: Chelsea Make Enquiries About Napoli Midfielder Stanislav Lobotka

Chelsea are interested in a Napoli midfielder, and he goes by the name of Stanislav Lobotka. The 27-year old Slovakian has caught the eye of Chelsea, who have made enquiries about a potential move for the midfielder.

Napoli are taking the Seria A and Champions League by storm this season, and have some real gems in their team. Chelsea believe Lobotka is one of them gems, and are reportedly interested in making him Chelsea player.

They will face competition for the player should they decide to make their approach formal.

Chelsea have interest in Stanislav Lobotka. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

According to the Daily Express, Chelsea have made an approach to sign Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka. Chelsea made a call of enquiry about the player over a potential move, but were not the only English club to do so.

Manchester City also made an enquiry about the player, which is a testament to how good he could be with Pep Guardiola's side showing interest in bringing him in.

Lobotka signed from Celta Vigo in January of 2020, and has made 12 appearances for Napoli this season, scoring once and delivering one assist in them games.

Manchester City may rival Chelsea for Stanislav Lobotka. IMAGO / Buzzi

Lobotka played 90 minutes in the 4-1 win against Liverpool on match day one, and is part of a Napoli midfield that has only conceded one goal in three matches in the Champions League so far.

All eyes will be on the Ajax Napoli game tonight, when Lobotka will be on show.

Read More Chelsea Stories