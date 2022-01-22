Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea 'Make Enquiry' for Lille Forward Jonathan David

Chelsea have made an enquiry for LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is claimed to have attracted the interest from a whole host of European sides including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

David has 16 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions this season, and is now the subject of further enquiries over his availability 

imago1008531948h

As per Canadian source TSN, Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham have all made contact. 

He has three years left on his deal at the French club and is set to come up against the Blues next month when they face each other in the last-16 of the Champions League. 

A January move has been ruled out but a switch in the summer is becoming 'increasingly likely', with David yet to narrow his options down as he remains 'open' to all possibilities. 

Read More

He is currently valued at £45 million, as per Transfermarkt. Chelsea have only just spent big on Romelu Lukaku so it remains to be seen if they will go big once again this summer for another centre-forward. 

imago1009244506h

David's agent, Nick Mavromaras, provided an update on the forward's future last week. 

He told TSN: "(David would) benefit from a summer move.”

Mavromaras added: “The questions that we ask clubs are simple: What’s the project (club ambition)?

"There are a lot of questions that we go through when we meet with a club, and the one that checks the most boxes will be the one that will be (David's) next destination.”

