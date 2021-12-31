Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Report: Chelsea Make Enquiry for Real Madrid Defender Eder Militao

Author:

Chelsea have made an enquiry for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao, according to reports. 

The Blues will be keen to strengthen their options in the defence as they face the potential prospect of a number of their current choices leaving the club at the end of their contracts next summer. 

With the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger rumoured to be departing west London at the end of the season, Chelsea have been looking at their potential replacements. 

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Thomas Tuchel's side have 'consulted' with Militao's agent over a possible move.

He joined the La Liga giants in 2019 from Porto and has now established himself as one of their key players, despite their former manager Zinedine Zidane willing to let him go during his last stint at the club.

Read More

However, the Brazilian centre-back is believed to be very happy with life at the club and there are talks regarding a new contract for the 23-year-old.

With the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and PSG also showing interest, Chelsea would be met with tough competition should they pursue a move for the defender.

Militao has made 65 appearances in all competitions for Madrid since arriving two years ago, scoring twice and assisting a further two.

The current campaign has seen him feature 24 times, with the Brazilian playing in all but one of his side's league games so far.

Chelsea will see four key defenders leave at the end of the season should they not renew their contracts at the European Champions, with Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva also set to depart as of now.

