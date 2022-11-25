Report: Chelsea Make 'First Contact' For Diogo Costa

With the future of both Kepa and Edouard Mendy very much uncertain, Chelsea have begun to look into options to bring in next summer. One of these is Diogo Costa of Porto, who is expected to be highly sought after next summer by clubs in addition to Chelsea.

Matteo Moretto discussed the goalkeeper's future a bit on Thursday, sparking new rumors about a potential move to Stamford Bridge for the 23-year-old.

IMAGO / Matthias Koch

According to the report, Chelsea have now made 'first contacts' with the Portuguese club for Costa ahead of a potential summer transfer. Manchester United are also said to be interested in him, thanks to their uncertainty in goal centered around David de Gea.

The keeper reportedly has a release clause of €75 million, though Chelsea will be hoping they can talk this fee down a bit. It is unclear if they will be able to do so, given the amount of interest there likely will be in the player.

Costa is represented by super agent Jorge Mendes, who is reportedly already holding preliminary discussions and attempting to sort his client's future out as soon as possible. Things can change quickly but it seems Chelsea will be again pursuing a goalkeeper imminently.

Read More Chelsea Stories: