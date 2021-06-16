Report: Chelsea Make Improved Player-Plus-Cash Offer for Achraf Hakimi

Chelsea have made an improved offer for Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window and Hakimi is of interest to the Blues. Chelsea are keen on bolstering their right-hand side ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea have already had one offer knocked back for the Moroccan but they are prepared to try to get a deal over the line.

As per La Repubblica in Italy, Tuchel's side have gone back with an improved bid after their initial €60 million offer was rejected.

They have gone back with the same cash offer but have included Marcos Alonso in their next offer - a player who is of interest to the Italian side.

PSG are also interested and have gone back with a €65 million cash offer. Inter are believed to value Hakimi at around €80 million.

Hakimi is expected to leave this summer with Inter needing to raise funds to ease their financial struggles, and the 22-year-old's agent has even confirmed Hakimi is set to leave.

What has his agent said?

Alejandro Camano said: “The only one who is going to leave Inter for now is Hakimi, who is also representing him."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

