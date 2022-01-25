Skip to main content
Report: Malang Sarr's Future Decided As Chelsea Make Decision Amid Interest From Italy

Malang Sarr is expected to remain at Chelsea for the remainder of the season, according to reports.

The 23-year-old was set to leave in January after his summer move to Eintracht Frankfurt fell through in the final stages.

But due to injury and Covid-19 problems which have disrupted the Chelsea defence, Sarr has been given a chance by Thomas Tuchel to impress and both centre-back and left-back. 

imago1009370455h

He has gone on to play ten times for the Blues in all competitions this season, which has seen him feature in all of Chelsea's Carabao Cup and FA Cup fixtures. 

As links to Italy grew, with Inter Milan and AC Milan speculated to be interested, Chelsea made the decision that Sarr was likely to stay due to the ongoing disruption with injuries and Covid. 

Read More

Now as per Adam Newson, Chelsea want the Frenchman to remain part of Tuchel's squad for the rest of the season at least.

imago1009370304h

Chelsea are on the hunt for a wing-back solution this summer, but as their attempts to recall Emerson Palmieri fail, it remains to be seen if any incomings will arrive at Cobham between now and the end of the window.

Tuchel still wants to make a signing this month, with wing-back the priority, while interest has surfaced in Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele who is out of contract at the end of the season. 

But Tuchel refused to comment on Dembele's situation, remaining coy on any potential interest this month.



