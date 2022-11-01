Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Make Jude Bellingham A Top Target For Next Summer

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Report: Chelsea Make Jude Bellingham A Top Target For Next Summer

Chelsea have reportedly made Jude Bellingham a top target for next summer.

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new midfielder, and Jude Bellingham is currently one of the best to walk the planet. At the age of 19, Bellingham is taking the world by storm, and is wanted by the best clubs around the world.

Borussia Dortmund must feel like eventually their English wonderkid will want to return to his home country, and Chelsea are hopeful he will come to them when he does.

The Blue's are heavily interest in the midfielder.

Jude Bellingham

Chelsea want Jude Bellingham next summer.

According to Sport Bild in Germany, Chelsea have made Jude Bellingham a top target for next summer's transfer window, as they look to sign two world class midfielders to fill the void in midfield.

Bellingham is expected to leave Dortmund next summer, and has a whole host of clubs chasing his signature, specifically in England. 

Real Madrid are also interested, but Chelsea are keen of making Jude Bellingham the new star at Stamford Bridge, despite the money it make take to make the transfer happen.

Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund want around £150millio for Jude Bellingham.

Dortmund are set to put a valuation of around £150million on Bellingham, but Chelsea do not seem to be put off by that price tag. The club believe they can put together a financial package that would entice both Dortmund and the player.

The Bellingham saga will be the story of next summer, and Chelsea are keen to write their own chapter in that book.

