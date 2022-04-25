Report: Chelsea Make Jules Kounde 'Top Defensive Target' as They Eye Antonio Rudiger's Replacement

Chelsea are said to have made Jules Kounde a 'top defensive target' this summer as they eye a replacement for Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The Sevilla defender was set to join the west London side in the last summer transfer window, but he remained in La Liga.

It was revealed on Sunday by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel that Rudiger will leave the club at the end of the season, with the reigning World and European Champions now looking for the German's replacement.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

As per the Evening Standard, Kounde is believed to be a 'top defensive target' for the Blues in the upcoming window.

Personal terms were said to be agreed between the Frenchman and the club last summer, but a move did not pan out as Sevilla looked to hold onto one of their star players.

Leicester City's Wesley Fofana is also reported to be a target, with Rudiger's next destination suggested to be Real Madrid.

He will leave the club after five years at Stamford Bridge, joining from Serie A side Roma in the summer of 2017.

IMAGO / Jones

Tuchel revealed that despite his and the club's best efforts to keep him in west London beyond the current campaign, Rudiger will depart the club in the summer.

"I fought hard on a personal level and we've had this kind of connection from day one, he deserves my full support because he delivered incredible performances, so reliable. So it was a give and take.

"I know he is very aware of it and I am just happy to have had the chance to coach him and have him in the team because he was nothing but brilliant until today. The club did as well, we had big offers for him and the club tried everything.

"But for some weeks, we can't fight anymore because of the sanctions. We could not adjust or continue, so it is what it is."

